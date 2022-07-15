Advertisement

BEAR AWARE: Missouri Highway Patrol encourages driver safety as state bear population grows

By Madison Horner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol says as the state’s bear population grows, it’s likely bears will try to get across our highways.

“Bears are big animals, and they can move fast,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Depending on the layout of the road, vehicles can move faster. The chance of that bear getting out of the way is not very good.”

Skalicky says Missouri’s bear population is increasing by about nine percent yearly.

”That’s a pretty good growth rate, and when you have a good growth rate, you’re going to have a range that’s expanding,” Skalicky said. “In other words, bears getting into areas that are not ideal habitat, but still livable.”

MDC officials say this time of year, bear activity can be seen at any time of day. That’s why it’s important to eliminate distractions when driving to prevent crashes involving wildlife.

”Not being on your phone, not looking around inside your car, “ said Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Samuel Carpenter. “We always want your eyes up and out the windshield of things that might come out in the roadway.”

Trooper Carpenter says an injured animal can be potentially dangerous, so if you strike a bear, don’t approach it.

“Don’t try to console it, don’t go check on it,” Carpenter said.

Skalicky says you should call 911 or your nearest conservation number.

“You don’t need to do anything yourself.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
Head on collision in Taney County kills a man from Hollister
Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri
Police have found human remains they believe to belong to Tanner Elmore.
Human remains found in Camden County believed to be missing person
1700 Block South Luster Avenue, Springfield
Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane

Latest News

The Camden County Commission approved the department's request for radios last week to...
Sunrise Beach Police Department praises no texting & driving ordinance
Police say texting ordinance working in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
BEAR AWARE: Missouri Highway Patrol encourages driver safety as state bear population grows
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 13,700+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 1,500 new cases