Advertisement

Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy fatally shot his 8-year-old brother in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting with an unsecured gun.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at a home in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles south of Little Rock.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods told the Pine Bluff Commercial that the 5-year-old and four other siblings will be placed in the custody of a relative pending an investigation.

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
Head on collision in Taney County kills a man from Hollister
Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri
1700 Block South Luster Avenue, Springfield
Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.
Police have found human remains they believe to belong to Tanner Elmore.
Human remains found in Camden County believed to be missing person
Not responsible sign
Fact Finders: Are trucks not liable for broken or cracked windshields?

Latest News

Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 90s despite more clouds.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain this weekend, then dangerously hot
Enoc Hernandez leaves behind a wife and seven children.
Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident
FILE - Jim Thorpe, famed American athlete and former U.S. Olympic great, center, sets a fast...
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner of 1912 Olympic gold medals
Highs will push into the triple digits next week
Dangerous heat ahead next week