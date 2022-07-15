Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Truck owner loses $1200 to Greene County thief

The crime happened in a business parking lot near Scenic Avenue and Walnut Lawn.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

May 5 3300 block of South Bowgen Parkway Estimated truck damage: $1,000
May 5 3300 block of South Bowgen Parkway Estimated truck damage: $1,000(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are looking for leads in a vehicle break-in and theft investigation. The owner estimates the thief caused $1,000 in damage to the truck and stole $200 in cash. Surveillance cameras captured video of the crime on May 5.

The victim had parked his truck in the 3300 block of South Bowgen Parkway in the early evening hours. The business is located near Scenic Avenue and Walnut Lawn. When he returned to his truck a half hour to 45 minutes later, he noticed someone had tried to break off the driver’s side door handle.

Detectives describe the thief’s truck as a gold, mid 2000′s model Silverado short bed pickup. If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Possible submerged car in lake near Osage Beach, Mo.
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks
500 block of Chestnut Expressway
Springfield bomb squad investigates possible explosives in vehicle off Chestnut Expressway
1700 Block South Luster Avenue, Springfield
Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Ozark County Prosecutor worries scaled back patrols could lead to increased drug trafficking
May 5 3300 block of South Bowgen Parkway Estimated truck damage: $1,000
CATCH-A-CROOK: Truck owner loses $1200 to Greene County thief
Ozark County prosecutor worries drug crimes will soon explode after rising costs forced the...
Ozark County Prosecutor worries scaled back patrols could lead to increased drug trafficking
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 11,700+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 1,900+ new cases