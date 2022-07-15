CATCH-A-CROOK: Truck owner loses $1200 to Greene County thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

May 5 3300 block of South Bowgen Parkway Estimated truck damage: $1,000 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are looking for leads in a vehicle break-in and theft investigation. The owner estimates the thief caused $1,000 in damage to the truck and stole $200 in cash. Surveillance cameras captured video of the crime on May 5.

The victim had parked his truck in the 3300 block of South Bowgen Parkway in the early evening hours. The business is located near Scenic Avenue and Walnut Lawn. When he returned to his truck a half hour to 45 minutes later, he noticed someone had tried to break off the driver’s side door handle.

Detectives describe the thief’s truck as a gold, mid 2000′s model Silverado short bed pickup. If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.