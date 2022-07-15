Energy assistance is becoming available soon in the Ozarks

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) announced residents could begin submitting applications for help with the costs of summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities.

LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households. This assistance will be available from July 25 until Sept. 30 or when funds are gone.

“Because the summer has just been so incredibly hot, we’ve been doing what we can to let customers know that they can expect higher bills because of it,” said Kacee Kirschvink, communications manager with Entergy Arkansas. “It’s called LIHEAP, and that is a federal program for low-income customers, and that helps them get money to pay their energy bills.”

For those in north Arkansas, the energy assistance local agency is Ozark Opportunities Inc. in Harrison.

“(With) Record-setting temperatures we’re having right now, it’s vital, it’s not even just as important, it’s just a necessity for people,” said Ben Glover, program supervisor at Ozark Opportunities. “They cannot go without electricity right now.”

So how do you know if you qualify? Click here to find out.

“Predetermined eligible applicants would be individuals over 60, disabled individuals, individuals with children in their household under the age of 6,” said Glover. “They would have already received an application, and we’ve gotten several back for the pre-eligible period.”

When the application period opens, Glover says Ozark Opportunites is “slammed” with submitted applications. So it suggests having all necessary paperwork ready when the time comes.

“We don’t want any delays in your application that could be avoidable,” said Glover. “If you can, try to get everything together right now and be sure and get here on the 25th whenever it opens.”

Click here to find the nearest LIHEAP local provider.

The program will have another application period to assist with winter heating costs beginning in January.

