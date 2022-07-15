Man found guilty for shooting, injuring Carter County deputy, trooper from 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man on trial accused of shooting at a Carter County Sheriff’s deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was found guilty on Friday, July 15.

According to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and Carter County Prosecuting Attorney, James D. Cummings was found guilty on four counts of assault 1st degree and four counts armed criminal action charges in the 2019 shooting of Carter County Deputy Brigg Pierson and Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Caleb McCoy.

According to court documents, a judge ordered Cummings to leave a home in Carter County on Aug. 12, 2019 and pay more than $4,500 in back rent. The court order authorized the sheriff’s office to forcefully remove Cummings if he refused to leave the property.

In the probable cause statement, Deputy Brigg Pierson said he and an MSHP trooper approached the home and knocked on the door. Cummings yelled at them and told them to leave the eviction on the door and leave. Officials identified themselves several times.

Cummings was informed by officials that he was not being evicted but they were ordered to remove him from the property.

Officials said Cummings was told they were going to kick the door down if he did not leave and Cummings refused to come out.

Deputy Pierson kicked the door open and officials said that’s when Cummings opened fire hitting Pierson several times and Trooper Caleb McCoy once.

After a seven-hour standoff, Cummings walked out of the home with his hands up and surrendered.

Highway patrol said Pierson was shot three times. He was hit in the leg, groin and chest.

The trooper was shot in the shoulder and vest.

Pierson spent a month in the hospital and later recovered at home.

“The Missouri Attorney General’s Office assists local prosecutors in important cases across the state on a routine basis. Working to put violent criminals, especially those who perpetrate violent crimes against the brave men and women of law enforcement, is an important duty of this Office. Because of the hard work of the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney and prosecutors in my office, justice has finally been served,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

Schmitt’s Office says the prosecution was handled by the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney, with Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Coffin helping in the prosecution.

The trial was held in Jefferson County.

Cummings is scheduled to sentenced on September 22.

