New law may lead to spending cuts for Springfield charities supporting the homeless

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - At first glance, Missouri House bill 1606 had nothing to do with the homeless.

Lawmakers say that changed when it moved into the Missouri Senate when lawmakers added several amendments. One of those amendments focuses on combatting the homelessness epidemic in Missouri. It then became a concern for groups fighting the homelessness epidemic.

The law signed by Governor Mike Parson makes sleeping on state land a class C misdemeanor. Supporters of the law say cities must have more short-term homeless solutions and mental care help instead of focusing on getting the homeless into long-term housing.

Michelle Garand, vice President of affordable housing and homeless prevention for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, is concerned.

“It’s a chain reaction,” said Garand. “So we’re reducing permanent housing dollars. By doing that, it increases the homeless population numbers by increasing the homeless population numbers. Then we increase our chances of losing significant dollars to be able to address homelessness. So it’s really counterintuitive to our system of care that’s really working so hard to expand resources for individuals who are homeless. Our community could stand to lose a considerable amount of funds to our shelter operators and housing operators. We don’t know exactly what funds are in jeopardy. We’re asking for clarification from the governor’s office. But even those dollars that we believe to be true could be very significant.”

Missouri State Senator Holly Rheder sponsored the legislation. She says she hopes to clarify the legislation with KY3 News next week.

