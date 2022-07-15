Advertisement

New trial ordered in Missouri peach farm dicamba lawsuit

Bader Farms won the original lawsuit form 2020, with a federal jury awarding the company $15 million in compensatory damages.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KAIT) – A lawsuit that awarded millions to a Dunklin County peach farmer has been ordered a new trial.

Back in 2016, Bill and Denise Bader of Bader Farms in Campbell, filed a lawsuit against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. over dicamba-related products drifting into their orchards, causing severe damage.

Bader Farms won the original lawsuit in 2020, with a federal jury awarding the company $15 million in compensatory damages.

The jury ordered Monsanto and BASF to pay $250 million in punitive damages, which was later cut to $60 million by a federal judge.

According to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal judge was improperly told to assess the damages to the companies together.

The new trial will determine the punitive damages separately, but it will not affect the damages paid to Bader Farms.

