Officer gives lost child piggyback ride as they search for family

While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a fun piggyback ride around the neighborhood.(Savannah Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A police officer in Georgia is being praised for the compassion and care he showed a lost child.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a call about a lost child. The boy was able to describe to officers where he came from and the name of his caregiver.

While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a piggyback ride around the neighborhood.

The Savannah Police Department shared a photo of the two on Facebook, writing, “Thank you to Officer Lewis for keeping this child happy and smiling while they located his caregiver!”

Police found the boy’s caregiver, and he was safely returned.

