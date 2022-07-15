Ozark County Prosecutor worries scaled back patrols could lead to increased drug trafficking

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County prosecuting attorney worries drug crimes will soon explode after rising costs forced the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office to cut back on patrols.

Prosecutor Matthew Weatherman says drug crimes have been on the rise since 2020.

“Essentially what we’ve run into this point is we have seen probably about a 90% to a 95% increase,” said Weatherman.

Weatherman said the emergency order to cut patrols may hurt the county’s fight against drugs.

“Over the past four weeks, we have filed somewhere in the neighborhood of 25 drug cases into our associate circuit courts stemming directly from a traffic stop,” said Weatherman.

Weatherman said even routine traffic stops can uncover a potent product.

“Pull the car over, he’s crossing the center line just a little bit, person isn’t intoxicated, but they were reaching for something in their car,” said Weatherman. “They deployed our canine and we found fentanyl, a lot of it, enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of people.”

Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin says to save on high fuel costs, deputies will only respond to violent felonies and misdemeanors, with a scaled back presence in the community.

“I was going to be out here seeking, looking for traffic violations,” said Sheriff Martin. “We’re going to have to figure something else out to try to limit the usage of that gas.”

Weatherman says the county has seen increases in the presence of fentanyl and heroin, when they used to see just methamphetamine.

“We’re seeing it get into our schools,” said Weatherman. “You’re talking about lives, that should be 60 ,70, 80 more years of productive life, and they’re gone. That’s just something you can’t undo.”

The Ozark county prosecutor said traffic stops give them vital intelligence to go and raid places where mass quantities of drugs are stores. But with an already limited number of deputies, that could now be an issue.

Weatherman says they just have to make due with the money they already have budgeted.

“We just have to live within our means and unfortunately right now that means we’re gonna have to make some pretty tough calls,” said Weatherman.

Sheriff Martin said response times could be longer, and victims of less serious crimes should file a report over the phone or in person at the sheriff’s office.

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is located off Old Hwy 160, Gainesville MO, 65655.

To call: (417) 679-4633

