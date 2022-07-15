Advertisement

Plane makes emergency landing on I-70 east of Grain Valley, intoxicated pilot arrested

A single-engine prop plane made an emergency landing on I-70 east of Grain Valley early Friday morning.
A single-engine prop plane made an emergency landing on I-70 east of Grain Valley early Friday morning.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east of Grain Valley early Friday morning, hitting no vehicles and causing no serious injuries in the process, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol and local authorities were called at 2:34 a.m. to the westbound lanes of I-70, where a small aircraft had made an emergency landing on the interstate. The pilot---the only person on-board---suffered minor injuries, according to the highway patrol.

Westbound lanes of I-70 remain closed for multiple hours after the incident. The plane was removed and westbound lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

Online flight records indicate the plane is a single-engine Piper Cherokee craft owned by Warrior Aviation LC in Prairie Village, KS. It had made several flights over the 24-hour period before the emergency landing, going from Kansas City to Florida, and then back up.

The plane last took off near Warrensburg at 2:15 a.m. The records indicate the flight lasted 19 minutes, with the plane making a landing on the interstate at 2:34 a.m.

The pilot radioed in to say he ran out of fuel and had to make an emergency landing on the interstate. The plane had a minor collision with a guardrail during the landing, but otherwise didn’t hit anything.

The highway patrol said the pilot was found to be intoxicated. He was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and arrested.

Flight records indicate the craft took off from Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City Thursday at 3 a.m. and flew to Daytona Beach, FL, with brief stops in Mississippi and Alabama along the way. It then turned around and headed back to Kansas City, stopping in Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Warrensburg, MO.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Stay with us on-air, on social media and online at KCTV5.com

