Sunrise Beach Police Department praises no texting & driving ordinance

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Sunrise Beach Police Department says the city’s no texting and driving ordinance is a success.

The ordinance happened after a fiery crash.

“There was a crash years ago that involved one of our local business owner’s daughters. I worked for a different agency at the time but also responded to the crash. It was horrible,” said Interim Chief Scott Craig.

Four years ago, the crash shook the community. It was the result of someone texting and driving.

”Multiple fatalities, there were children involved. It was just a bad crash, and it could have been prevented had one driver not been texting and driving,” said Chief Craig.

Since then, Sunrise Beach leaders enacted a ban on texting & driving. It is the only place with that ordinance in the lake area.

”To my understanding, we are the only city around the lake that has one been working through the MoDOT coalition with some other agencies to help them get the verbiage to try to get them an ordinance in their cities,” said Chief Craig.

Chief Craig says since this ordinance went into effect, he’s noticed less texting and driving.

“I can say that from my time patrolling in the city versus driving around neighboring agencies, I see a lot of less texting and driving in our municipality than I do in others.”

He says he’s proud Sunrise Beach has taken action to stop texting and driving.

”I think that it’s big, and it makes a statement that on each of our city limit signs that there is a no texting and driving ordinance,” said Chief Craig.

