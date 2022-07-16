Advertisement

Camp Character in Willard, Mo., holds an open house on Saturday

Camp Character holds open house on Saturday
Camp Character holds open house on Saturday(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Camp Character is an outgrowth of Willard’s Police Athletic League (PAL), aiming to follow the same lessons taught in Drug Abuse Resistance Education or a D.A.R.E. program.

The camp’s purpose is to teach children life lessons and help them master hiking, archery, and zip-lining skills.

Camp Character has expanded since it began and will be holding an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to show families what the camp is all about. The open house will take place at Camp Character, and any child from the southwest Missouri region between the ages of 8-18 is welcome to attend.

Camp developer and Willard Police Chief Thomas McClain said the activities children get to participate in are not only just for fun.

“The kids are learning attributes of character that are core to their success,” McClain said.

Those four main attributes are responsibility, discernment, honor, and self-control.

McClain also said activities like archery teach children how to communicate if they fail at something the first time.

“The instructor gives important instruction...and if the kid applies that instruction to the next shot, they discover that they get closer and closer to hitting the mark,” McClain said.

A soon-to-be camper, Lundyn Wessley, and her siblings live next to Camp Character. She said they’re excited to attend camp because of the vital lessons they’ll learn.

“Things like archery, you have to be safe, and you have to be responsible with hiking, you have to pay attention to where you’re going. It’s really good learning life lessons being out in the wilderness.”

McClain said Camp Character will be ready for campers in August. If you want to learn more about Camp Character or find out information about the open house on Saturday, visit the PAL website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Head on collision in Taney County kills a man from Hollister
Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri
Police have found human remains they believe to belong to Tanner Elmore.
Human remains found in Camden County believed to be missing person
1700 Block South Luster Avenue, Springfield
Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the...
Gorman’s home run propels Cardinals past Reds
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny watches against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning...
Hernández, Chapman, Manoah lead Toronto past depleted Royals
Authorities in the Ozarks go through active shooter training
Ozarks Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force takes on active shooter drills.
Ozarks Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force takes on active shooter drills