Camp Character in Willard, Mo., holds an open house on Saturday

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Camp Character is an outgrowth of Willard’s Police Athletic League (PAL), aiming to follow the same lessons taught in Drug Abuse Resistance Education or a D.A.R.E. program.

The camp’s purpose is to teach children life lessons and help them master hiking, archery, and zip-lining skills.

Camp Character has expanded since it began and will be holding an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to show families what the camp is all about. The open house will take place at Camp Character, and any child from the southwest Missouri region between the ages of 8-18 is welcome to attend.

Camp developer and Willard Police Chief Thomas McClain said the activities children get to participate in are not only just for fun.

“The kids are learning attributes of character that are core to their success,” McClain said.

Those four main attributes are responsibility, discernment, honor, and self-control.

McClain also said activities like archery teach children how to communicate if they fail at something the first time.

“The instructor gives important instruction...and if the kid applies that instruction to the next shot, they discover that they get closer and closer to hitting the mark,” McClain said.

A soon-to-be camper, Lundyn Wessley, and her siblings live next to Camp Character. She said they’re excited to attend camp because of the vital lessons they’ll learn.

“Things like archery, you have to be safe, and you have to be responsible with hiking, you have to pay attention to where you’re going. It’s really good learning life lessons being out in the wilderness.”

McClain said Camp Character will be ready for campers in August. If you want to learn more about Camp Character or find out information about the open house on Saturday, visit the PAL website.

