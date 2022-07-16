Advertisement

Cardinals’ Arenado bows out of All-Star Game

MLB announced that Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves will replace the St. Louis third baseman on the NL roster.
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) follows through on a two run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)(Laurence Kesterson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado will not participate in the All-Star Game in the coming week in Los Angeles. MLB announced Saturday that Arenado would be replaced on the National League roster by Atlanta’s Austin Riley.

Reports from Busch Stadium Saturday indicate that Arenado is dealing with some lower-back tightness. He is not in the Cardinals lineup for Saturday afternoon against the Reds but told reporters he hopes to play Sunday in the final game before the break.

The All-Star selection was the seventh of Arenado’s MLB career. NL starting first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols and closer Ryan Helsley are the other St. Louis representatives for Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Pujols will participate in his fifth and final Home Run Derby on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
Christian Co. Sheriff Brad Cole expressed his sadness over a high speed chase involving the...
Christian Co. Sheriff explains pursuit policy, decision to continue chase ending with deadly crash
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say
May 5 3300 block of South Bowgen Parkway Estimated truck damage: $1,000
CATCH-A-CROOK: Truck owner loses $1200 to Greene County thief

Latest News

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs
Cubs get closer Wade Davis from Royals for OF Jorge Soler
Arrieta moves to 9-0 as Cubs edge Cardinals 9-8
Atlanta Braves fire manager after terrible start
Royals sign C Perez to $52 million extension