Christian Co. Sheriff explains pursuit policies and decision to continue chase that ended with deadly crash

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement roadway pursuits are always a no-win situation with criticism from the public if officers do continue a chase or if they decide to terminate the tracking and let the perpetrator get away.

And the public’s second-guessing of the decision gets even more intense when there’s a loss of life.

That’s what is happening for Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole this week after a high-speed chase involving his department ended up in a deadly crash.

“Pursuit is something we never want to have to be involved in,” Cole said Friday in his first remarks since the Wednesday night incident. “I don’t know how to summarize or categorize it for you. I hate this. It’s a terrible situation that unfortunately we’ve dealt with before and hopefully will never have to deal with again.”

It began Wednesday around 9 p.m. when a Christian County Deputy noticed a Dodger Charger driving erratically near Lambert’s Cafe in Ozark. From there the Charger’s 16 year-old driver would turn on to Highway 65 heading south and get off on Highway 14 that connects Ozark to Nixa.

Radio traffic reported that the Charger had no license plates and was reaching speeds of 100 miles-per-hour. The chase ended at U.S. 160 and Northview in Nixa when the Charger ran a red light and hit a minivan, killing 9 year-old Alex Findley and injuring his 12 year-old sister and mother who was driving. Both are expected to survive, as is the 16 year-old suspect and his passenger. Cole says the suspect is still in the hospital with broken bones and although he’s a juvenile, could be facing some severe consequences.

“The Missouri Highway Patrol is handling the investigation but it’s my belief that he could be certified as an adult and face charges as an adult,” Cole said.

The Christian Co. Sheriff expressed his sadness over the incident and his condolences to all the families and friends dealing with the tragedy but he defended the decision to continue the pursuit.

“No one wants to see a pursuit end the way this one did,” he said. “But we’re not second guessing anything we did because we followed our policies and did what we were supposed to do.”

Those written policies cover 15 pages and include when to initiate a pursuit, when to terminate a pursuit, protocols and responsibilities, tactics and procedures, use of firearms and immobilization devices (such as spike strips) plus intentional interventions such as ramming, boxing-in and roadblocks.

The decision to start a pursuit takes into account many factors from the circumstances to the severity of the crime.

The key question to consider?

Is the danger to the public greater if you continue the pursuit or terminate it?

“In this particular instance there were several indications that the driver was possibly impaired or intoxicated,” Cole pointed out. “That was definitely a factor.”

Another factor was that the Charger had no plates which would have made it harder to track it down had the pursuit been terminated.

“One of the first things that goes through an officer’s head when they see a vehicle with no license plates is, is that vehicle stolen,” Cole explained.

When asked if the pursuit policy will be reviewed after this incident?

“Every time we have a pursuit I revisit our policy,” Cole answered. " I see what we can do to improve our training or tactics and what we can do to keep the public safe. That’s what we do. We’re public safety and we’re trying to make things better for the people that we serve.”

And pursuit or no pursuit, Cole said it all could have been avoided.

“Had he stopped when the deputy activated his emergency equipment it could have been as simple as a warning or citation or check to see if there was a medical reason he was driving like this. We don’t know what would have happened because we didn’t have the chance to find out. But compliance is a great thing. If you will comply and do what we ask of you, you will make the situation so much easier. Everybody involved is going to live with this for the rest of their lives including the deputies, officers and first responders that were involved.”

Professional counselors have been made available to staff at the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and to students and parents at the school where Alex attended.

Toxicology test results have not been made public yet and the Missouri State Highway Patrol continues its investigation of the crash.

