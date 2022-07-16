Advertisement

Gorman’s home run propels Cardinals past Reds

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 15, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking homer and Brendan Donovan drove in three runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Friday night.

St. Louis stopped its two-game skid and improved to 4-4 on a 10-game homestand, its longest of the season.

Cincinnati had won six of seven and was coming off back-to-back series wins for the first time this season. The last-place Reds swept Tampa Bay at home and took two of three on the road from the major league-leading New York Yankees.

Andre Pallante (3-4) allowed three runs and six hits over five innings for his first win since June 10. He struck out five and walked three.

Gorman broke a 3-all tie with a drive off fellow rookie Hunter Greene (3-2) leading off the fourth inning. He was 2 of 24 over his previous eight-plus games before unloading for his ninth homer of the year.

Corey Dickerson added an RBI single in the sixth.

Donovan, who had been slowed by the flu, hit a two-run single in the seventh to make it 7-3. He also had a sacrifice fly in the first.

Dylan Carlson walked three times and had an RBI double in the second.

Cincinnati scored twice in the opening inning on a single by Kyle Farmer. Joey Votto had an RBI single in the third.

Greene allowed four runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked three.

BIG OPPORTUNITY

The Cardinals play 48 of their next 69 games against teams that currently have losing records. St. Louis is 26-13 versus opponents under .500 this season.

TWO FOR ONE

St. Louis turned its major league-high 104th double play to end the second inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle remained in Cincinnati to throw on the side. He is expected to rejoin the team after the All-Star break. Mahle was placed on the 15-day injured list July 5 with a right shoulder strain.

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson went on the 15-day IL with a neck strain. He allowed four runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday and is 6-6 with a 4.10 ERA. St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol indicated Hudson has been pitching through the neck issue in his last two starts. ... OF/INF Juan Yepez was put on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain. Yepez went 0 for 2 on Thursday and is hitting .254 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati LHP Nick Lodolo (2-2, 4.44 ERA) faces RHP Miles Mikolas (6-7, 2.62) in the middle game of the series Saturday afternoon. Lodolo, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft out of TCU, has not pitched past the sixth inning in any of his five starts this season. Mikolas has allowed 12 home runs in 55 innings against the Reds.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

