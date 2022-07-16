Missouri Water Patrol reports drowning on Pomme de Terre Lake

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol reports a Bolivar man drowned while swimming on Pomme de Terre Lake on Friday.

Investigators identified the victim as Steven Cutbirth, 62.

Officers responded to the Point 12 Main Channel around 4 p.m. Friday in Polk County. Investigators say witnesses observed the man struggling in the lake. Rescuers found him unconscious and could not save him.

This is Troop D’s seventh drowning of 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.