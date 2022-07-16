Ozarks Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force takes on active shooter drills

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County schools held active shooter drills. They’re teaching law enforcement how to react, even with a smaller force.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said these are essential drills for everyone.

”If you show up and you’re by yourself, or you show up, and there are three guys there, you’re going to have to go in,” said Sheriff Degase.

The Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force involving authorities in Douglas and Ozark counties joined today for active shooter training.

Sheriff Degase said the drills are for better communication between departments.

“Reiterate to our guys that if we’re not there, you got to do your job,” said Sheriff Degase. “You don’t have to wait for us to be going in and taking care of the threat.”

Sheriff Degase said multiple law enforcement agencies gathered at schools to learn the landscape and drill in real-world simulations.

“You’re running dead into a firefight, and you got to know that person besides just got you, and that’s what this training builds,” said Sheriff Degase.

Sheriff Degase said they don’t have the luxury of bringing in an entire SWAT team in a rural area, so they have to make quick decisions.

“They need to be able to go in here and enter these schools with one and two guys,” said Sheriff Degase.

He said authorities could learn from what happened with the deadly attack in Uvalde, Texas.

Chief David Overcast of the Ava Police Department said he wants all of his officers on the same page.

“Take care of business,” said Chief Overcast. “If I’m not here, Lieutenants not here, supervisors not on scene, they are to move, do their job.”

Sheriff Degase said they aren’t judging the police in Uvalde, Texas, because of complicated orders, decisions, and circumstances. He wants to ensure everyone in his area is prepared for the worst.

“Trying to focus and get them to respond to that threat, get to the threat and eliminate that threat,” said Sheriff Degase.

Sheriff Degase also said all partners of the joint task force received new riot shields today.

