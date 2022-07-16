Advertisement

Ozarks Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force takes on active shooter drills

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Douglas County schools held active shooter drills. They’re teaching law enforcement how to react, even with a smaller force.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said these are essential drills for everyone.

”If you show up and you’re by yourself, or you show up, and there are three guys there, you’re going to have to go in,” said Sheriff Degase.

The Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force involving authorities in Douglas and Ozark counties joined today for active shooter training.

Sheriff Degase said the drills are for better communication between departments.

“Reiterate to our guys that if we’re not there, you got to do your job,” said Sheriff Degase. “You don’t have to wait for us to be going in and taking care of the threat.”

Sheriff Degase said multiple law enforcement agencies gathered at schools to learn the landscape and drill in real-world simulations.

“You’re running dead into a firefight, and you got to know that person besides just got you, and that’s what this training builds,” said Sheriff Degase.

Sheriff Degase said they don’t have the luxury of bringing in an entire SWAT team in a rural area, so they have to make quick decisions.

“They need to be able to go in here and enter these schools with one and two guys,” said Sheriff Degase.

He said authorities could learn from what happened with the deadly attack in Uvalde, Texas.

Chief David Overcast of the Ava Police Department said he wants all of his officers on the same page.

“Take care of business,” said Chief Overcast. “If I’m not here, Lieutenants not here, supervisors not on scene, they are to move, do their job.”

Sheriff Degase said they aren’t judging the police in Uvalde, Texas, because of complicated orders, decisions, and circumstances. He wants to ensure everyone in his area is prepared for the worst.

“Trying to focus and get them to respond to that threat, get to the threat and eliminate that threat,” said Sheriff Degase.

Sheriff Degase also said all partners of the joint task force received new riot shields today.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
Head on collision in Taney County kills a man from Hollister
Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri
An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Police have found human remains they believe to belong to Tanner Elmore.
Human remains found in Camden County believed to be missing person
1700 Block South Luster Avenue, Springfield
Fire forces the evacuation of an apartment building in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Authorities in the Ozarks go through active shooter training
Christian Co. Sheriff Brad Cole expressed his sadness over a high speed chase involving the...
Christian Co. Sheriff explains pursuit policy, decision to continue chase ending with deadly crash
Christian County sheriff discusses tragic pursuit ending in deadly crash
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Sunday