Royals trade former first-rounder to Blue Jays for minor league pitcher

The Royals are sending former first-round pick Foster Griffin to the Blue Jays in exchange for a minor league righty.(Minda Haas Kuhlmann and Minor League Baseball)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals have traded one of their lefty arms for a minor league pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, the teams announced Saturday morning.

Kansas City is sending Foster Griffin to the Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jonatan Bernal, who the Royals will send to Single-A Columbia.

The Royals selected Griffin with the 28th overall selection in the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft. The lefty reliever made his first Major League appearance in 2020, pitching an inning and two-thirds without giving up a run. He’s appeared in five games this year for the Royals, posting a 12.46 ERA in 4.1 innings pitched.

Bernal has pitched 35 games in parts of three seasons for the Blue Jays organization in the minor leagues, including the Dominican Summer League, Florida Complex League and Florida State League (A-Class). He’s posted a combined 4.56 ERA and holds a record of 2-11.

