Several hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Eureka Springs, AR hotel

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ar. (KY3) - Several people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a hotel in Eureka Springs Saturday morning.

According to Eureka Springs Fire and EMS, the call came in just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday to the Stonegate Lodge in Eureka Springs. EMS crews saw 24 patients in total at the scene. More than 10 of them were taken to the hospital -- four of them had to be flown for serious injuries.

According to the Eureka Springs Police Department, it was a carbon monoxide leak. Officials say the fire marshall is working with Black Hills energy to determine the cause of the gas leak.

This is a breaking new story. We will have more information as it becomes available.

