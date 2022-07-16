Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.(Troy Levengood via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood and struggling to stay afloat.

Authorities say that while she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved.

The woman’s cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intoxicated pilot who ran out of fuel had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 70 east...
Police: Pilot who made emergency landing on I-70 was intoxicated, carrying gun and drugs in plane
Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
Christian Co. Sheriff Brad Cole expressed his sadness over a high speed chase involving the...
Christian Co. Sheriff explains pursuit policy, decision to continue chase ending with deadly crash
May 5 3300 block of South Bowgen Parkway Estimated truck damage: $1,000
CATCH-A-CROOK: Truck owner loses $1200 to Greene County thief
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will...
Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say

Latest News

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Most areas will get a few downpours
Showers and storms possible through Sunday
A man from Sparta is dead after a head on crash in Christian County Saturday morning.
Sparta man dies after motorcycle crash in Christian County, Mo