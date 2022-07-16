Advertisement

Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims

Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - A new lawsuit claims that Skittles are unsafe to eat.

A consumer in California has filed a lawsuit in federal court against candy maker Mars that alleges that Skittles are made with a known toxin, titanium dioxide, that’s unfit for human consumption.

In 2016, Mars said it planned to eliminate the chemical compound from its products. However, the lawsuit claims it is still being used in products, including Skittles.

A Mars spokesperson released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations.”

