Sparta man dies after motorcycle crash in Christian County, Mo

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Sparta is dead and two others are injured after a head-on crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 60 at 4 a.m., one mile east of Marionville. Investigators say 40-year-old Steven Anthony Camacho was riding a motorcycle when he crossed the center line and hit a truck head-on. Camacho was not wearing a helmet and died where the crash happened.

56-year-old Deborah Albrecht and 57-year-old Robert Albrecht, both from Neosho, were taken to a hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol tested the driver of the truck for alcohol, which is required by Missouri law in a crash where someone is killed or seriously injured.

