Chiefs’ Mahomes to appear on ESPN’s ‘My Wish’ segment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be one of four athletes to appear on ESPN’s “My Wish” series this week.

“My Wish” is a feature segment on ESPN where children with critical illnesses have their sports-related wish come true.

Myka Eilers, 12, is from Yorba Linda, Calif. She had two open-heart surgeries to correct a narrowing of her pulmonary artery and valve.

After recovering, she became the quarterback for her flag football team.

Her wish was to meet Mahomes.

They did that and more. Mahomes coached Eilers on the field at Arrowhead Stadium and she visited the film room.

Mahomes’ segment will air on ESPN’s Sportscenter at 7 a.m. central time. It will also be available on ESPN.com.

You can watch a trailer of the segment here.

