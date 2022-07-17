Advertisement

Convenience store customer kills armed robber in Missouri

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Police said a convenience store customer shot and killed an armed robber in a St. Louis suburb early Saturday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the QuikTrip customer, who St. Charles police identified only as a 26-year-old man from St. Louis, grabbed a gun from his vehicle and confronted the robber after he saw the man grab the clerk and hold a knife to her throat.

Police said investigators believe the suspect was also responsible for a burglary and second robbery at two other gas stations that happened shortly before he went to the QuikTrip around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. He was also driving a black Toyota Highlander that had been reported stolen on Friday.

