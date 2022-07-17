Fundraiser planned Sunday for new inclusive playground in Willard, Mo.

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Willard Aquatic Center will be open from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday for a fundraiser for the Better Together Playground.

The Better Together Playground is a nonprofit organization created by local community members with the support of the Willard Parks and Rec Department.

The playground will be Willard’s first inclusive playground, and it will be built where the current playground is now at Jackson Street Park. According to the Willard Parks Director, Jason Knight, the old playground equipment will be repurposed and be available at another park in Willard.

Knight said the inclusive playground will accommodate children with the most common physical and sensory challenges and be a welcome space for people of all ages and abilities. Knight also said it is not only for children with mobility issues.

“We’re looking beyond those physical accommodations. There will be some sensory stimulation and vestibular stimulation utilizing balance beams and ziplining,” Knight said.

There will be ramps for strollers and wheelchairs at the new playground, as well as accessible swings and a merry-go-round that people with mobility problems can utilize. Knight said the impact this inclusive playground will bring to Willard residents and surrounding communities is excellent.

“It will be a great asset. It’s not just for those that have special needs,” Knight said. “It will be a piece of equipment and playground that is usable by all - people of every age and ability level,” he said.

The inclusive playground will be roughly three times the size of the current playground at Jackson Street Park. Knight said this playground will be the closest to eight local communities and will be convenient, so people do not have to travel very far to use the equipment.

According to Willard Parks Facebook page, admission for the fundraiser on Sunday is $4 for ages 4-60 and $3 for 60+. Pool passes will not be accepted since it is a fundraising event.

Knight said the projected date for the inclusive playground is 2025. If you want to see a model of what the playground will look like or have questions about the playground, visit the Better Together Playground website.

