Highway Patrol investigates deadly single vehicle crash on I44 in Greene County, Mo.

By Zachary Dodge
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Arizona is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-44 Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the 66.8 mile marker, three miles north of Republic just after 5 p.m.

Investigators say 56-year-old Laura Sims, from Peoria, Arizona, died in the crash. Her car went off the right side of the road, hit a rock embankment, and then rolled several times. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

