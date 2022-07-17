Highway Patrol investigates deadly single vehicle crash on I44 in Greene County, Mo.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Arizona is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-44 Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the 66.8 mile marker, three miles north of Republic just after 5 p.m.

Investigators say 56-year-old Laura Sims, from Peoria, Arizona, died in the crash. Her car went off the right side of the road, hit a rock embankment, and then rolled several times. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

