Hundreds of volunteers from church help strengthen Springfield

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of volunteers from the Courageous Church got out in the heat today to try and leave a mark on Springfield.

Steven Williams, a volunteer at the event, said everything they do helps people in the future.

“Everybody’s little bit of work has a huge impact on smiling faces and our next generation,” said Williams.

Williams said as a child, he was a product of the work they are doing and wanted to pay it forward to others.

“I grew up with organizations like this helping out on holidays,” said Williams. “There were several Christmases that I personally wouldn’t have had if it wouldn’t have been for organizations like this.”

Williams said he and dozens of others took part in helping just one of the locations, the Child Advocacy Center, with deep cleaning, making blankets for kids, yard work, re-painting, and so much more.

“Now maybe a kid can get a super soaker, right,” said Williams. “Maybe they can get the pair of shorts or the book bag that they need to start school because this organization doesn’t have to pay someone to come in and clean this week.”

Tyler Padgitt, the lead pastor for the Courageous Church, said hundreds of volunteers went to several places in need, such as homeless shelters, nurseries, and schools, and put the time in.

“Oh, my goodness, I would think there’s like 1,500 hours,” said Padgitt.

Padgitt said their help eases the workload just a tiny bit for the organizations they helped.

“They’re going to feel like we had a huge influx of help that we couldn’t have organized on our own or we didn’t see it coming, and now our job is easier,” said Padgitt.

Padgitt said their main goal was to help those who tirelessly serve others and to remind people that even doing a small volunteer job can do wonders.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

