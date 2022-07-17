Advertisement

Independent candidate John Wood gathers enough signatures to be on ballot in U.S. Senate race

FILE—John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, at the House select committee...
FILE—John Wood, committee investigative staff counsel, at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 16, 2022. An effort is underway in Missouri to get Wood to run as an independent for U.S. Senate. Supporters on Monday, June 20, launched a website, and former U.S. Sen. John Danforth said he also supports a run by Wood. Danforth said in an interview that politics has become too polarized and a right-leaning centrist like Wood could set the tone for change. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) --- After this weekend, Missourians will have at least a third choice in this year’s U.S. Senate race.

John Wood, an attorney who held key roles in the George W. Bush administration but is running as an independent, said this weekend his campaign gathered 10,000 petition signatures.

That’s the number of signatures a campaign needs before Aug. 1 to appear on the ballot.

“Our goal is to double the minimum requirement to ensure that Missouri voters will have the common sense, independent choice on their ballot that they deserve on Election Day,” Wood said in a statement.

He served as an U.S. attorney for Missouri’s Western District from 2007 to 2009.

Wood recently served as a senior investigator on the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

