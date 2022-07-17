Kansas City police ask for help following 5th homicide of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are again asking for help after two more shooting victims were found deceased.

“We’re hurting as a community,” said Leslie Foreman, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

KCPD has worked a total of five homicides since Monday, July 11 with a total of three happening since Saturday morning.

The latest Kansas City homicide involved two victims and unfolded just before 6 a.m. near East 59th St. and Jackson Ave. When officers arrived, one adult male was found lying in a yard and a second adult male was located in the street. Both men are believed to have been killed by gunfire. Police said they don’t have any suspect information at this time and are asking for help from the public.

The city’s first known homicide of the weekend happened Saturday morning, near 82nd St. and Blue Ridge Blvd. At 10:30 a.m., officer responded to an injury crash. When officers arrived they found the vehicle on the side of the of the road, the vehicle had struck a tree. When officers approached the vehicle, they found an adult male who was slumped over in his seat – dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

A woman was killed in homicide No. 2, which also involved a car crash. Just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting and crash near East 88th St. and Sycamore Ave.

At this time, police do not believe any of the shootings are connected and no suspects are in custody.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered if you can help police find those responsible for these apparent crimes.

If you have any information, please call KCPD at (816) 234-5043. If you wish to remain anonymous, you call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.

