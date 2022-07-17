Mikolas named to NL All-Star Team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas has been named to the NL All-Star team.

Mikolas has recorded only a 7-7 record, but his 2.54 ERA is 5th best in National League. He is also 5th in the NL in WHIP and 9th in strikeout-to-walk ratio. His record has been held at .500 due to several starts in which run support was poor.

It is the second time that Mikolas has been named an all-star. He joins Albert Pujols, Paul Goldschmidt, Ryan Helsley and Nolan Arenado as Cardinals headed to this year’s mid-summer classic. Arenado will not play due to back tightness.

