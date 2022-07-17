Advertisement

Volunteers gather outside Kauffman Stadium to build 300 beds for children

Over 300 volunteers came out on Saturday to help build beds for children.
Over 300 volunteers came out on Saturday to help build beds for children.
By Morgan Mobley and Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- It was a noisy Saturday outside Kauffman Stadium.

However, it wasn’t the crack of the bat that could be heard.

It was the swing of a hammer and it’s in honor of one little girl.

“Alaina is an 8-year-old leukemia survivor and she got her make a wish and her wish was to transform as many lives in Kansas City for people in need as she could,” said Scott Foster, the chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Over 300 beds were built by scratch for kids who don’t have a place to sleep at night.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naegleria fowleri
Missouri resident with ‘brain-eating amoeba’ has passed away
Missouri Water Patrol reports drowning on Pomme de Terre Lake
Christian Co. Sheriff Brad Cole expressed his sadness over a high speed chase involving the...
Christian Co. Sheriff explains pursuit policy, decision to continue chase ending with deadly crash
A man from Sparta is dead after a head on crash in Christian County Saturday morning.
Sparta man dies in motorcycle crash in Christian County, Mo.
.
Highway Patrol investigates deadly single-vehicle crash on I-44 in Greene County, Mo.

Latest News

Pedestrian hit and killed in crash in west Springfield
Fundraiser planned Sunday for new inclusive playground in Willard, Mo.
Fundraiser planned Sunday for new inclusive playground in Willard, Mo.
Fundraiser planned Sunday for new inclusive playground in Willard, Mo.
Fundraiser planned Sunday for new inclusive playground in Willard, Mo.
There will be a fundraiser on Sunday to help with equipment costs for Willard's first inclusive...
Fundraiser planned Sunday for new inclusive playground in Willard, Mo.
Two men are dead following a double shooting near East 59th St. and Jackson Ave.
Kansas City police ask for help following 5th homicide of the week