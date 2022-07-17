Advertisement

Woman Dies After Being Hit By SUV

A woman in Springfield dies after being hit by an SUV.
A woman in Springfield dies after being hit by an SUV.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

An investigation is underway after a SUV hits a pedestrian overnight. Springfield police say that Saturday night around 10:30 a woman was hit in the 4100 block of West Chestnut. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Springfield police have not yet released the victim’s name and said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

