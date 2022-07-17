Woman Dies After Being Hit By SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

An investigation is underway after a SUV hits a pedestrian overnight. Springfield police say that Saturday night around 10:30 a woman was hit in the 4100 block of West Chestnut. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Springfield police have not yet released the victim’s name and said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

