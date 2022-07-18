Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Car falls on firefighter’s leg during rescue

An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV...
An SUV fell onto a firefighter's leg in NYC while firefighters were trying to stabilize an SUV that crashed onto a car.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – An SUV fell onto a firefighter in New York City on Sunday.

The frightening and graphic moment was caught on camera.

The SUV crashed and ended up on top of a car in Midtown.

The firefighter was helping brace and stabilize the SUV, so that people could get out of the car.

Authorities say that’s when the driver of the SUV hit the gas, which caused it to suddenly move forward and roll onto the firefighter’s leg.

Others worked quickly to free the pinned firefighter.

He was rushed to the hospital with a severe leg injury.

At last check, he was in serious condition but stable.

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naegleria fowleri
Missouri resident with ‘brain-eating amoeba’ has passed away
Pedestrian hit and killed in crash in west Springfield
Convenience store customer kills armed robber in Missouri
.
Highway Patrol investigates deadly single-vehicle crash on I-44 in Greene County, Mo.
Highs will still hit the lower 90s, but triple digits are in store beginning tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: String of 100 Degree Days

Latest News

Highs will warm to nearly 100 degrees Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: String of 100 Degree Days
People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident...
Duck Boat Tragedy: Four years since ‘Ride the Ducks’ boat capsized on Table Rock Lake
Greene County 911 searching for new employees
Greene County’s 911 searching for new dispatchers
FILE - Michael Carvajal was served a subpoena to appear at a hearing later this month. The...
Senate panel subpoenas federal prisons director to testify
FILE - Voters stand in a line as they wait to vote early on Oct. 19, 2020, in Athens, Ga....
Georgia’s ban on water for voters challenged in court