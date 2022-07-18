Energy bills increase for SWEPCO customers in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, (KY3) - Tens of thousands of customers in western Arkansas will soon see an increase in their energy bills.

Customers in Benton and Carroll county, Arkansas who use Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) are already seeing that increase.

The Arkansas service commission approved SWEPCO’s request for a 10% base rate increase and fuel adjustment at the end of June.

The company’s western Arkansas customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours will see an increase of approximately $13.02 per month on their bill.

”In February 2021 we had a electric grid emergency that caused rolling blackouts because of the storms,” said Tara Muck, Southwestern Electric Power Co. “Another factor is natural gas makes up 39% of our energy mix and it’s two to three times higher than it was last year.”

Another factor according to Muck is investment in wind energy.

The company says the new base rate reflects the construction and purchase of three wind facilities in Oklahoma.

All three wind facilities are in commercial operation with the third and largest facility beginning operation in March 2022.

”When we have more lower costs renewable energy such as wind and solar that reduces our reliability on purchasing natural gas which can be volatile with price increases,” said Muck.

SWEPCO is offering financial assistance as these summer days heat up click HERE to access a link.

