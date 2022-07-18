Grass fires ignite Logan-Rogersville fields

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -The heat is causing the grass to dry out and it’s leading to a number of grass fires in the Ozarks. Logan-Rogersville Firefighters have been hard at work this summer battling several grass fires, as many as 5 a week. The weather has created a perfect storm of factors that make it easy for these fires to start.

The high heat and lack of rain have caused the grass to dry out and all it takes is a small spark and a gust of wind to spread the fire across a field.

“It doesn’t take much to start a fire right now,” said Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Rich Stirts. “With the farmers in the fields cutting hay in for July just getting over with any little spark has started some smaller fires, you know, but it can grow in the bigger fires.”

As we roll through hay season, there are lots of flammable materials that can go up in smoke. Firefighters want you to keep a few things in mind before you start any burns in your backyard.

“The three tips is number one, if you’re gonna burn, burn early in the morning or late in the evening,” said Stirts. “Check the weather is the number two tip to make sure we don’t have high winds. The third thing is to make sure that the fire is completely extinguished when you leave it.”

Firefighters are asking that you refrain from burning anything right now but another tip to keep in mind is to make sure the grass around a fire is raked away and wet down before you light a match. If you do have an accidental fire ignite from a controlled burn, call 911.

