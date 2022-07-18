Greene County’s 911 searching for new dispatchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When someone calls 911, the odds are that it’s one of the worst times in their lives.

Dispatch is critical because police, fire, and EMS could be walking into a situation blind without them. Therefore, it is crucial that there is not only a dedicated staff but also enough people around the clock to field those calls and relay them to the proper authorities.

A 911 call center is a full-time, 24/7 job and director Kris Inman of Springfield Greene County’s 911 center says they are currently understaffed, with 21% or 18 employees. Employees like Amanda Davis must triage calls and work overtime shifts to meet the demand.

She said the main thing you feel is,

“Exhaustion, mostly mentally, honestly,” said Davis. You know, working your 10-hour shifts is basic, that’s normal, which is great, we all love our schedules, but when you’re working twelves and then fourteens and then you’re coming back in for another twelve or fourteen back to back. The amount of mental exhaustion that comes from this kind of thing from doing this kind of job it’s daunting for the most part. You can see it in your coworkers too.”

Regardless, she hasn’t thought about quitting once in the almost five years she’s worked there. She loves how it isn’t a regular clock in, clock out job.

She says, “it makes you feel like you’re doing a little bit more than just getting money going home and paying bills.”

The call center and the city have implemented a brand new pay improvement plan, increasing pay to around $20 an hour, making their call center one of the most competitive in payment in the area.

Director Inman says, as surprising as many may think, fast food workers, are prime candidates for the position. They are familiar with speaking to people on the phone while juggling other tasks simultaneously. He also said no experience is required as they will train when they start the position and get eased into the workload.

For more information on how to start a career with the Springfield Greene County 911 call center, visit springfieldmo.gov/jobs.

