Missouri State University community remembers Springfield businessman Kenneth Meyer

Meyer graduated from Missouri State in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in business education.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri State University community is mourning the loss of long-time supporter and friend Kenneth E. Meyer, who died July 17 at the age of 94.

“Ken Meyer was an icon in Springfield,” Missouri State President Clif Smart said. “He started as a Missouri State student and grew a radio empire in the area. He always supported his alma mater.”

Meyer graduated from Missouri State in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in business education. He was the founder and CEO of Meyer Communications, which operated several radio stations in the region. One such station, KTXR, is the flagship station for Missouri State athletics and was the first to broadcast women’s college basketball at MSU.

He served on numerous boards and councils, including as a member and chairman of the Missouri State University Foundation Board of Directors and member of the College of Business Administration Advisory Council.

Meyer and his wife, Jane, were longtime supporters of higher education and Missouri State. Two campus buildings bear their names: The Jane A. Meyer Carillon at Meyer Library and the Kenneth E. Meyer Alumni Center in downtown Springfield.

“I think it’s appropriate that our office works in the Kenneth E. Meyer Alumni Center,” said Brent Dunn, executive director of the Missouri State Foundation. “He helped us so much both financially and with his expertise in business.”

Meyer received the Bronze Bear award from Missouri State in 2004 and the Outstanding Missourian Award from the Missouri House of Representatives in 2005.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

