PICTURES: Viewer shares storm snapshots of snapped trees in Laclede County, Mo. Sunday

NEAR FALCON, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms rolled through the Ozarks Sunday.

KY3 viewer Lana Bruce shared these images of snapped trees near Falcon, Mo., in Laclede County. The storm rolled through around 4 p.m. Bruce described the thunder roaring for about 40 minutes.

Share your weather snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download today!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.