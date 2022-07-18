Advertisement

PICTURES: Viewer shares storm snapshots of snapped trees in Laclede County, Mo. Sunday

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR FALCON, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms rolled through the Ozarks Sunday.

KY3 viewer Lana Bruce shared these images of snapped trees near Falcon, Mo., in Laclede County. The storm rolled through around 4 p.m. Bruce described the thunder roaring for about 40 minutes.

PICTURES: Storms damage trees in Laclede County, Mo.