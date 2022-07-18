Places to cool off in Springfield if heat advisories or excessive heat warnings are issued

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the temperatures expected to reach the century-mark for several consecutive days this week, cooling centers in the area will be open when there are heat advisories or excessive heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting the highest rate of heat-related illness in Greene County since 2018. As of July 18, more than 60 people have sought emergency medical attention to address symptoms caused by heat overexposure, nearly double the rate in 2021.

According to the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, high temperatures are expected to continue through the end of July, with temperatures between 100-104 degrees predicted through the end of this week. The health department is asking residents to take steps to protect themselves and their families from heat-related illnesses this summer.

The fountains at Jordan Valley Park in central Springfield were popular on Monday as many youngsters and a few grown-ups were playing in the water to beat the heat.

“It’s pretty well-maintained, and there are lots of fun places for the kids to crawl, climb and not get hurt,” said mom Kalee Waldo.

“We go out to these types of areas typically early in the morning before it gets super-hot outside,” added mom Leah Bodenbach. “That way, we can stay home during the rest of the afternoon when it’s the hottest part of the day.”

This week’s high temperatures will be something to watch even for those used to working in hot weather like construction workers.

“The kind of heat we’re having this week we haven’t had since 2012,” pointed out KY3 Meteorologist Brandon Beck. “So it’s been a decade. We’ve had some hot days, but a streak put together like this is something people need to be careful about. And hydration is the key. Especially with dry heat like this, moisture evaporates off your body quicker, and you have to drink more to replenish that so you don’t get heat stroke. You have keys to look for, like if your pulse quickens or you start to feel a little bit of dizziness, or you start to get a headache, those kinds of things are your body saying, ‘Hey, I’m starting to get overheated here.’ The biggest thing you can do is make sure you drink plenty of water, and if you can get into some air conditioning for at least a little bit, you should do it.”

When heat advisories or excessive heat warnings are issued, there are cooling centers available in Springfield at the Salvation Army (open until 4:30 Monday-Friday) and the Springfield-Greene County Libraries during regular business hours.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board also makes its Ice Park and Family Centers available during heat advisories and warnings.

Jordan Valley Ice Park, 635 E. Trafficway

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Rd.

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Rd.

Doling Family Center, 310 E. Talmage St.

“Our three Family Centers are open until 9 p.m. on weekdays,” said Park Board Public Information Administrator Jenny Fillmer Edwards. “The Ice Park hours will vary, but basically, it closes around 5 p.m., and it’s actually a great place because we keep it about 58 degrees on the ice. You walk in there with shorts and flip-flops on, but you’re going to want to bring some mittens, a hat, or some long sleeves. Another thing we do at the parks is to keep one of our pools open late until 8 p.m., and it’s a different pool every time. That’s because we can’t keep all of them open late due to staffing.”

So the pool, the Ice Park, the Family Centers, or the Jordan Valley Park Fountains are all great options if you need to cool down when there’s a heat advisory or excessive heat warning.

Although the two moms we interviewed did notice their children were having just as much fun playing in the mud puddles next to the fountain as they were playing in the fountains themselves.

“I don’t think they mind being completely covered in the mud here,” Bodenbach said. “They’re cooling off like pigs.”

“They do find very creative ways to play outside,” Waldo added.

So the young mudders were not upsetting their mothers as everybody stayed cool.

And while the fountains certainly look inviting, there is an area around them that parents have to be concerned with too.

