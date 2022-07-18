Advertisement

Police identify victim in deadly crash killing pedestrian in Springfield

(Live 5/File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a deadly crash Saturday night in Springfield.

Rebecca Cary, 24, of Odessa, Texas, died in the crash.

Officers responded to the crash in the 4100 block of West Chestnut Expressway. Investigators say Cary was walking westbound in the center turn lane of Chestnut Expressway, just west of Orchard Crest. A driver hit her with his Chevrolet Tahoe in the center lane.

Police say impairment is not a factor in the crash. The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances involved in the crash. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Police say this is the 13th fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield 2022.

