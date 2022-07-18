Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department located the remains of an attorney reported missing.

Police found the body of Brian Byrd in the backseat of his vehicle parked at Lake Regional Hospital. Investigators will conduct an autopsy to determine Byrd’s cause of death.

Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.

