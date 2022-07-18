Advertisement

Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.

Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Police Department located the remains of an attorney reported missing.

Police found the body of Brian Byrd in the backseat of his vehicle parked at Lake Regional Hospital. Investigators will conduct an autopsy to determine Byrd’s cause of death.

