Royals select Virginia Tech outfielder in first round of 2022 MLB Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Royals selected Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross with the ninth overall pick of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Cross, 21, hit .328 for the Hokies in 2022, hitting 17 home runs and driving home 50 runs.

He was a consensus Top 10 college prospect for this year’s draft, ranking as high as number three by Perfect Game and number five by D1Baseball.

In 2021, he was the first freshman ever at Virginia Tech to be named to the All-ACC First Team.

In three seasons at Virginia Tech, he was a career .340 hitter.

Here was an interview Cross did with MLB Network:

