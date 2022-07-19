Amtrak resumes full River Runner service in Missouri with 2 daily routes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting Monday, those looking to travel across Missouri have more options.

The Missouri Legislature restored funding for full Amtrak service, which means the Missouri River Runner resumes two daily round trips for travel this summer. The River Runner goes from St. Louis to Kansas City.

Along with funds for the restoration of the River Runner, the state also passed funding of $2.5 million to help with the renovation of Kirkwood’s train station, which is on the River Runner route.

