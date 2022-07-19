Advertisement

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson named to Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) eludes Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during...
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) eludes Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Arkansas will take center stage during SEC Media Days Wednesday morning starting at 8 in the morning. Quarterback KJ Jefferson will be there, with some high expectations this season.

He was one of just 85 athletes named to the Maxwell Award watchlist.

The junior completed 67 percent of his passes last season, combining for over 3300 total yards and 27 touchdowns.

