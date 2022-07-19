Advertisement

BLUE ALERT: Officer seriously injured after being shot, Highway Patrol looking for vehicle

An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas...
An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.(Chris Kamler, The Platte County Landmark)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a blue alert Tuesday morning,

The Highway Patrol stated the car to be aware of is a Gray Ford Taurus with the Missouri temporary license number 03GU43.

A Gray Ford Taurus with the Missouri temporary license number 03GU43 is the suspect vehicle in...
A Gray Ford Taurus with the Missouri temporary license number 03GU43 is the suspect vehicle in the shooting of a police officer.(MSHP)

A release stated an officer had initiated a traffic stop on a car in the area of 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City. The driver of the suspect vehicle left the car and fired at the officer, causing a serious injury.

The vehicle was headed westbound on 21st Street from Clay Street, the blue alert indicated.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 or local law enforcement immediately.

An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas...
An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas City.(Chris Kamler, The Platte County Landmark)

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash involving a in Springfield.
Police identify victim in deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Airic Brauer.
19-year-old charged after shooting in Clinton leaves 2 dead
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

Areas west and south of Springfield are in a heat advisory today with a heat index near 105°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous Heat Begins Today
Thomas Schembri faces one felony charge for sexual exploitation of a child.
Ex-Branson teacher pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case involving a child
Extreme heat moves in
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows...
Trial delayed for northwest Arkansas man pictured in Pelosi’s office at riot