Camden County investigators release new information in attorney’s death

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Missing Lake of the Ozarks attorney Brian Byrd was found dead in his vehicle on Monday afternoon. Police say the vehicle could have been there for up to a week.

“Our detectives went out met up with Osage beach detectives, they use some specialized gear, went in and actually they did recover Mr. Byrds body from his vehicle,” said Sgt. Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Osage Beach Police were called to Lake Regional Hospital where a Lexus SUV was parked. It had the license plate matching Byrd’s. Police found his body in the backseat.

“Mr. Byrd’s body had been in the car for an extended period,” said Sgt. Hines.

Maybe as long a week, that’s how long he’d been missing. Now many are wondering how the car sat there without getting noticed?

”In a large parking lot like that, with the amount of traffic in and out of the area. It’s hard to say whether someone would have noticed the car. If we had made a point in search of a pointed place, say, you know, if we had any idea that Mr. Byrd would have gone to a certain location, we would have actually absolutely searched that parking lot,” said Sgt. Hines.

For many investigators, the attorney’s death is hitting them hard.

”It’s personal to us because we know him, just like it’s personal to any member of anyone’s family who goes missing. So in a case like this, finding him in such a state. It’s discomforting,“ said Sgt. Hines, ”We treated it just like we would any other missing person case. We follow every lead that we possibly can. We put the information out on our social media pages through the local news media, through our surrounding regional news media in the hopes that someone would have seen him or his vehicle, and that’s exactly what we do with any missing person case.”

