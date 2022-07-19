Advertisement

Ex-Branson teacher pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case involving a child

Thomas Schembri faces one felony charge for sexual exploitation of a child.
Thomas Schembri faces one felony charge for sexual exploitation of a child.(Christian County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An ex-Branson teacher pleaded guilty in a sexual exploitation of a child case.

Thomas Schembri faced a felony charge for the sexual exploitation of a child. A judge will sentence Schembri in September.

Investigators say Schembri took inappropriate photos of a girl from Christian County he tutored. Investigators say the incident did not involve any of his former students. Christian County detectives say they used a search warrant to get evidence from Schembri’s cell phone.

The girl told investigators she didn’t say anything to him because she thought it would cause problems.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash involving a in Springfield.
Police identify victim in deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Airic Brauer.
19-year-old charged after shooting in Clinton leaves 2 dead
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

Areas west and south of Springfield are in a heat advisory today with a heat index near 105°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous Heat Begins Today
An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas...
BLUE ALERT: Officer seriously injured after being shot, Highway Patrol looking for vehicle
Extreme heat moves in
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows...
Trial delayed for northwest Arkansas man pictured in Pelosi’s office at riot