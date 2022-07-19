Ex-Branson teacher pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case involving a child
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An ex-Branson teacher pleaded guilty in a sexual exploitation of a child case.
Thomas Schembri faced a felony charge for the sexual exploitation of a child. A judge will sentence Schembri in September.
Investigators say Schembri took inappropriate photos of a girl from Christian County he tutored. Investigators say the incident did not involve any of his former students. Christian County detectives say they used a search warrant to get evidence from Schembri’s cell phone.
The girl told investigators she didn’t say anything to him because she thought it would cause problems.
