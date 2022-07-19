Advertisement

Firefighters battle fire at Salem. Mo. restaurant

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters are battling a fire at a restaurant in Salem.

Firefighters responded to Annie’s Grill on Missouri Route 72 on Tuesday morning. Restaurant staff asked for prayers after the fire.

Police closed Scenic Rivers Boulevard south to the city of Salem Electric Shopp because of heavy smoke. Police rerouted eastbound traffic on Scenic Rivers Blvd (Hwy 32/72) north on Askins St. (intersection in front of Walmart) and around to McArthur Ave. on the west of the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.
Police investigate deadly crash involving a in Springfield.
Police identify victim in deadly crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Airic Brauer.
19-year-old charged after shooting in Clinton leaves 2 dead
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

An officer was seriously injured after being shot near 21st and Clay streets in North Kansas...
Officer seriously injured after being shot during traffic stop, suspect vehicle description given
Nixa Fire Protection District issues burn ban
Areas west and south of Springfield are in a heat advisory today with a heat index near 105°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous Heat Begins Today
Thomas Schembri faces one felony charge for sexual exploitation of a child.
Ex-Branson teacher pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case involving a child