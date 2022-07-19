Firefighters battle fire at Salem. Mo. restaurant

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters are battling a fire at a restaurant in Salem.

Firefighters responded to Annie’s Grill on Missouri Route 72 on Tuesday morning. Restaurant staff asked for prayers after the fire.

Police closed Scenic Rivers Boulevard south to the city of Salem Electric Shopp because of heavy smoke. Police rerouted eastbound traffic on Scenic Rivers Blvd (Hwy 32/72) north on Askins St. (intersection in front of Walmart) and around to McArthur Ave. on the west of the fire.

