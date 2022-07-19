Advertisement

Greene County deputies arrest 1 in deadly shooting Tuesday

(MGN ONLINE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Rogersville area.

Deputies responded to the 4500 Block of South Farm Road 223 early Tuesday morning. Investigators found Laterrian Jarman, 20, shot. He later died at a Springfield hospital.

Deputies arrested a person for questioning in the case. They did not release a motive for the shooting. However, investigators say there is no threat to the community.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

