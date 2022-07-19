Advertisement

HOW TO STAY COOL: Facts for keeping your AC cool

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks has a lot of hot days ahead. Many of us are trying to find ways to stay cool and keep the AC running.

KY3 spoke with H-VAC companies about facts and falsehoods regarding staying cool.

“A lot of people’s ACs are going out, and they are not used to this high heat and are running a lot longer than they need to be,” said Logan Mills, air services heating and cooling.

Mills says the company sees an increase in calls.

”This month, we have received over 3000 calls and taken 900 of those calls,” said Mills. “The majority of them are due to system breakdown and also systems not keeping up.”

Mills says to be wary of online trends, such as putting an umbrella over your AC.

”Putting an umbrella over your AC is about the worst thing you can do, and it’s not going to shade the unit or help it run any better at all,” said Mills. “It’s going to cause a decrease in the airflow of the unit, causing it to not run properly.”

Mills says to get preventative maintenance done to your HVAC and change your thermostat batteries to prevent any premature breakdowns.

”The best thing that you can do during this extreme heat is just ensure that you’re are changing your filters every two to three months to ensure that the system is running efficiently,” said Mills.

Workers at Air Services Heating and Cooling say the more your ac unit runs well, the higher your utility bill will be, but keeping up with the maintenance and taking those proper precautions should help.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naegleria fowleri
Missouri resident with ‘brain-eating amoeba’ has passed away
Pedestrian hit and killed in crash in west Springfield
Convenience store customer kills armed robber in Missouri
Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Police locate remains of attorney reported missing from Camden County, Mo.
.
Highway Patrol investigates deadly single-vehicle crash on I-44 in Greene County, Mo.

Latest News

Arkansas batter Cayden Wallace (7) against Little Rock during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday,...
Eight Diamond Hogs selected in first 10 rounds of MLB Draft
SPS District
Planning for the next phase of improvements to schools in the Springfield district begins
HOW TO STAY COOL: AC facts and falsehoods
People pray outside Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator involved in a boating accident...
Duck Boat Tragedy: Four years since ‘Ride the Ducks’ boat capsized on Table Rock Lake